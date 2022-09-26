Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of ONTX stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.47.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.81% and a negative net margin of 6,797.79%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
