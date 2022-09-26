Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.81% and a negative net margin of 6,797.79%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

