OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get OneMain alerts:

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

OneMain Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $278,150,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter valued at $34,763,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 957,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,936,000 after acquiring an additional 573,125 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in OneMain by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 796,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,833,000 after acquiring an additional 421,020 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,087,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after acquiring an additional 308,538 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMF stock opened at $30.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.60.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.17%.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.