OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.76

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.76 and last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 34978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

OneMain Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 66.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 78.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 4.5% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 1.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

