Onooks (OOKS) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

Onooks (OOKS) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Onooks has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $61,479.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001174 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Onooks has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

