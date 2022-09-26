Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Opawica Explorations Trading Down 10.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.

Get Opawica Explorations alerts:

Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.