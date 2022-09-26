Open Lending’s (LPRO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Open Lending’s FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LPRO. Stephens lowered Open Lending from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.89.

LPRO opened at $8.47 on Friday. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 18.48, a current ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Open Lending by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Open Lending by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 105,772 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Open Lending by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

