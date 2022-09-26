Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.14

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 10665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORAN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Orange from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange by 87.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in Orange by 1.9% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,982,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,331,000 after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Orange by 18.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,160,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 179,689 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orange by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 221,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Orange by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,012,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 58,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

