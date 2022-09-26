Orin Green Financial LLC Acquires 2,769 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Orin Green Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.21 on Monday, reaching $189.07. 59,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,569. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.78 and a 200 day moving average of $215.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

