Orin Green Financial LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Orin Green Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after buying an additional 38,275 shares in the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after buying an additional 232,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,066. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

