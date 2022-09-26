Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 32,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 130,042 shares.The stock last traded at $3.03 and had previously closed at $3.02.

ORLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $891.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the second quarter worth about $105,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Orla Mining by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Orla Mining by 111.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

