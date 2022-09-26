Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 32,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 130,042 shares.The stock last traded at $3.03 and had previously closed at $3.02.
ORLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $891.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.12.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the second quarter worth about $105,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Orla Mining by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Orla Mining by 111.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
