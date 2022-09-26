Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank cut Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Otter Tail Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average is $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $82.46.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,569,000 after purchasing an additional 92,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,561,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Otter Tail by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,310,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

