Oxen Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $11.99 million and approximately $305,362.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,190.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021376 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00148118 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00277083 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.89 or 0.00759939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.24 or 0.00605469 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 60,054,430 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

