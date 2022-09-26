Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after buying an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,837,000 after buying an additional 1,042,043 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,243,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,901,000 after buying an additional 365,769 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 995,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,889,000 after buying an additional 277,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,228,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

BATS:COWZ traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493,469 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.