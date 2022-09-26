Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 4,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,835,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Pagaya Technologies Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,660,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,270,000.

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.