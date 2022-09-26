Pantos (PAN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,914.00

Pantos (PAN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Pantos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pantos has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Pantos has a market cap of $60.67 million and approximately $11,914.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pantos Coin Profile

Pantos’ genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pantos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol:Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains.”

