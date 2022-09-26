Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,243. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

