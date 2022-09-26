Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 715.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.2% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,952 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,057,000 after acquiring an additional 195,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,649,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,257,156. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.90. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

