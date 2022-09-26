Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.84. 1,117,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,223,418. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.26. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86.

