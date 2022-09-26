Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.27. 239,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,606,864. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.09 and a 200-day moving average of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

