Parker Harris Sells 986 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.32. 7,685,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,290,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a PE ratio of 270.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $144.79 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

