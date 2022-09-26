Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.44

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 6896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Several research firms recently commented on PAX. TheStreet cut shares of Patria Investments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $692.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 3,256.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

