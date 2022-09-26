Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading 6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) traded up 6% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.51. 126,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,530,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $133,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,569,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $133,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,569,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,666 shares of company stock worth $1,645,239. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $622.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.38 million. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.44%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

