Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives $3.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.69.

PSFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Paysafe stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Paysafe by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,978,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 74,284 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Paysafe by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,142,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 433,979 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Paysafe by 16.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 927,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares during the period. 48.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

