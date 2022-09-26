PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised PBF Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.46.

PBF stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $44.12.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 724.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

