Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given Buy Rating at Industrial Alliance Securities

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Industrial Alliance Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$49.00 price objective on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.72.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of TSE PPL traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$42.75. 1,258,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,187. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$37.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$23.73 billion and a PE ratio of 16.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.8699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total transaction of C$341,540.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$600,281.15. Insiders purchased 241 shares of company stock valued at $10,428 in the last quarter.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

