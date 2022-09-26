Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Stock Position Increased by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,100 shares during the period. Perpetua Resources accounts for approximately 1.8% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPTA. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 169,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in Perpetua Resources by 91.3% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Perpetua Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 41,117 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perpetua Resources by 483.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PPTA. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Perpetua Resources from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

In other news, CFO Jessica Marie Largent purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,333 shares in the company, valued at $84,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,004 shares of company stock valued at $54,491. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

PPTA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. 2,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,644. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

