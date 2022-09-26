Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

NYSE TLK opened at $28.71 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 65.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 26.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.