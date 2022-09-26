Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WOOF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of WOOF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,899. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

