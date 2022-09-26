Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.40% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on WOOF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance
Shares of WOOF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,899. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
