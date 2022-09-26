Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 433 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,498 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of German American Bancorp worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after buying an additional 108,035 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 26.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,779,000 after buying an additional 102,098 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 39.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 179,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 51,081 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 141.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth $628,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on German American Bancorp to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ GABC traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.70.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $64.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.70 million. Analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

About German American Bancorp

(Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

