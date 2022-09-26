Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys 27,601 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 502.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,601 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $68.64. The stock had a trading volume of 213,993 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.72. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

