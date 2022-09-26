Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,979 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,907 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.73. The company had a trading volume of 288,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,771. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

