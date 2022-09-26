Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF makes up 0.9% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIVR. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.66. 637,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,561. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

