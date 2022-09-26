Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.86 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $8,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after buying an additional 215,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,090,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,165,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,956,000 after acquiring an additional 80,486 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 973,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 754,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.67. 464,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,524. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.04. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.08 and a 52 week high of $176.73.

