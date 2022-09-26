Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,782 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,815,000 after purchasing an additional 848,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,394,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,179. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

