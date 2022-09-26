Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,311. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.18 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.76 and a 200 day moving average of $152.02.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

