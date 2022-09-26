PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Shares Gap Up to $12.61

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.61, but opened at $13.15. PG&E shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 298,606 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PG&E to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

PG&E Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 38.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,326,000 after acquiring an additional 54,108,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of PG&E by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,766,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215,581 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PG&E by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PG&E by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $96,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

