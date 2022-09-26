Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Increases Dividend to $1.27 Per Share

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 1.27 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Philip Morris International has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Philip Morris International has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.0%.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.79 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.43. The stock has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

