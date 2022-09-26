Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

GSY traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $49.43. 2,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,296. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $49.66. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.