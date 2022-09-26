Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 14th

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of PZA stock opened at C$12.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$407.36 million and a PE ratio of 16.44. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$11.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$142.49 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.9100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.