Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) fell 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.06 and last traded at $18.08. 5,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 320,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $707.06 million, a PE ratio of -21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -106.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.2% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 593,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 64,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.