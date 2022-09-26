Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Premium Brands Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of PBH opened at C$89.00 on Monday. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$87.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$98.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$100.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 23.12.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.2199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Premium Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$134.27.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

