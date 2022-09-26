Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
Premium Brands Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of PBH opened at C$89.00 on Monday. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$87.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$98.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$100.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 23.12.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.2199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.
