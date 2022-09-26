Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Up to $50.84

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.84, but opened at $52.65. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $51.36, with a volume of 1,932 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

