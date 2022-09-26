ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.25

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 42312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUMP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of ProPetro to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

ProPetro Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The company has a market cap of $775.28 million, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $315.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $326,016.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter worth $253,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in ProPetro by 25.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

