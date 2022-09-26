PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 911,911 shares.The stock last traded at $16.25 and had previously closed at $16.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

PubMatic Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $840.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $40,339.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,552 shares in the company, valued at $207,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $688,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,823 shares of company stock worth $4,505,945 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at $21,971,000. State Street Corp grew its position in PubMatic by 471.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 621,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 462.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 339,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PubMatic by 476.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 309,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

