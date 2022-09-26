PuddingSwap (PUD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $16,116.24

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. PuddingSwap has a total market capitalization of $16,116.24 and $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PuddingSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PuddingSwap has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PuddingSwap Coin Profile

PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PuddingSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PuddingSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PuddingSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PuddingSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

