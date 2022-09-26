Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.19 million.
Rackspace Technology Stock Down 10.4 %
NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,728. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $939.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 29.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
