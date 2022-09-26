Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.19 million.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 10.4 %

NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,728. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $939.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RXT shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 29.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

