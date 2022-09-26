Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Radient Technologies Inc. (CVE:RTI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 75506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Radient Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.79. The company has a market cap of C$6.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21.

Radient Technologies Company Profile

Radient Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada. It offers cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification, and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

