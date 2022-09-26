Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 353,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,327,410 shares.The stock last traded at $24.32 and had previously closed at $25.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RRC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.35.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.11.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.