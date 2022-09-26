Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $81.38. The company had a trading volume of 89,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,745. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

