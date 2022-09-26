Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 0.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Realty Income by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 30.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

Realty Income Stock Down 2.1 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of O stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $60.54. The stock had a trading volume of 126,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $61.03 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

